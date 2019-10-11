WATCH: All the Canadian leaders running in the 2019 election explained

Haven’t paid much attention to the Canadian election or don’t know all the leaders running this election?
Not to worry, Vancouver-based YouTube host and Washington Post political columnist J.J. McCullough has you covered.
McCullough’s thorough video “Describing everyone running for Prime Minister of Canada” already has over 122,000 views since being published a week ago, far exceeding what CBC’s failing flagship “The National” typically gets on its YouTube videos.
Perhaps he beats the state-funded “public broadcaster” because he’s more balanced, but you be the judge.
