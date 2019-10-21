WATCH: American in a banana suit takes the spotlight during Toronto Marathon

An American man in a banana suit pleasantly shocked Canadians when he kept up with elite runners in the Toronto marathon.

A banana is among the front runners in the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. pic.twitter.com/WSe3GuMAb4 — Victoria Ahearn (@VictoriaAhearn) October 20, 2019

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon takes place each year.

Melvin Nyairo was able to score an impressive time of 1:15:35 for the 21-km marathon and earned the U.S. unofficial world record while dressed up as a giant Chiquita banana.

Nyairo was able to keep up with marathoners intending on training for Olympics qualifications.