WATCH: American in a banana suit takes the spotlight during Toronto Marathon

An American man in a banana suit pleasantly shocked Canadians when he kept up with elite runners in the Toronto marathon.
The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon takes place each year.
Melvin Nyairo was able to score an impressive time of 1:15:35 for the 21-km marathon and earned the U.S. unofficial world record while dressed up as a giant Chiquita banana.
Nyairo was able to keep up with marathoners intending on training for Olympics qualifications.
