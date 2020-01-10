WATCH: Andrew Yang crushes the New Yorker caption contest

Andrew Yang captioning New Yorker cartoons is the best thing on the internet today.

The candidate reviews cartoons from The New Yorker magazine’s cartoon caption contest, and uses the opportunity to make light of politics, and tout his platform.

“I wish there was some kind of competitive element to this. Like every time you successfully caption a cartoon, you get paid a thousand dollars,” Yang says. “I would like to make that true for all of us, but instead of captioning a cartoon, it’s living another month.”

For a cartoon where a smart car is on the couch in a therapy session, he captions “Did they realize that naming you a ‘smart car’ would put so much pressure on you?” Yang smiles, then elaborates “because you see, the car seems sad.”

“This is up my alley,” he quips about a cartoon of two cowboys on horseback, one riding a robot horse, “because I’m all about how technology is gonna take our jobs.”

Yang to laugh at his own caption before revealing it. “I find the robot horse makes me feel more secure about my manhood.”

The crew can’t stop laughing in the background. And neither can we, because this video makes Friday afternoon at work bearable.

“I really enjoyed it,” he notes at the end, “you get your creative juices flowing. This was a blast, I highly recommend it. Yeah, I’ve always loved comics. It’s a lost art form, so thank you New Yorker for preserving such an important cultural language. Look at that, I managed to make cartoons seem really important. That’s the kind of person we need in the White House.”