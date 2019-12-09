American News

WATCH: Antifa attacks journalist and right-wing group in Washington state

Dramatic video captured antifa militants attacking a citizen journalist and chased members of a conservative group in Olympia, Washington on Saturday.
Dramatic video captured antifa militants attacking a citizen journalist and chased members of a conservative group in Olympia, Washington on Saturday.
Rebecca Christiansen Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Antifa militants attacked a citizen journalist and chased members of a conservative group in Olympia, Washington on Saturday after a rumoured neo-Nazi rally failed to materialize.

A video recorded by Haley Adams, a leader of Portland’s Liberation, a right-wing Portland group, shows an aggressive mob of masked antifa militants advancing on and threatening them.

Portland-based citizen journalist Brandon Brown was documenting the event on Saturday at the state capital when he was beaten and robbed. He says the antifa militants directed their anger at the group after failing to find neo-Nazis to fight.

Adams frequently hosts rallies and marches in progressive Portland and the surrounding area, where her group’s members often troll antifa with signs and costumes.

Last week, a post on antifa blog, It’s Going Down, encouraged fellow comrades to come to Olympia for a “resistance” against a rumoured “Martyr’s Day” event held by the Hammerskins, a neo-Nazi group. The blog claims that numerous far-right extremists travel to the region around this time of the year to honour a neo-Nazi killed by police in 1984 on Whidbey Island.

Around 50 left-wing protestors, including many in masks and black uniforms, were left disappointed after the Hammerskins failed to show. They then targeted Portland’s Liberation and conservative journalist, Brandon Brown.

Brown was robbed of his camera equipment, worth thousands, and left bloodied as he attempted to flee. He says the masked militants used fists and elbows to hit him on the head.

“I would say at least 20 people struck me,” Brown told The Post Millennial. “I held on to the [camera] equipment until the mount for the GoPro was broken and the lanyard for my other camera tore apart. All I was left holding was broken torn junk. I didn’t let go.”

Brown sustained cuts and bruising to his face and was advised by medics to seek further treatment if his condition worsened. On Sunday, he checked himself into a hospital, where he was found to have injuries to his left eye that will require follow-up care.

The attack echoes that committed against Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo in Portland, who was beaten and robbed by antifa militants in June, and left with a brain injury.

The Puget Sound Anarchists, one of the antifa groups at Saturday’s protest, seem to take credit for Brown’s assault and robbery on a blog post, saying he was “relieved of his camera.”

Sgt. Darren Wright of the Washington State Patrol stated in a media release that they arrested a 40-year-old man from Chehalis, Wash. and charged him with fourth-degree assault. The release says an injured person was “a member of the Patriot Prayer [group],” but Wright clarified to The Post Millennial that this was information inferred by troopers at the scene. Brown says he is not a member of Patriot Prayer or Portland’s Liberation.

Olympia, Wash. is a progressive college town that has been marred by numerous left-wing and right-wing protests and riots. In 2017, the Evergreen State College devolved into anarchy following a “Day of Absence” event where white people were asked to stay away from campus.

In 2015, after two black brothers were shot by police in Olympia after a shoplifting incident, a small group of neo-Nazis organized a pro-police rally. While only about a dozen supporters attended, many black bloc militants, Black Lives Matter activists, and other allies showed up to counter-demonstrate.

Since then, there have been a number of red herring neo-Nazi rallies with no attendees, but many counter-protestors showing up in force.

“Antifa end up attacking journalists when there aren’t enough neo-Nazis,” Andy Ngo said.

In addition to Ngo’s attack, there are many incidents of antifa violence against members of the media. NBC’s Cal Perry was accosted and had his camera hit by a protestor at an antifa demonstration at the one-year Charlottesville anniversary in August 2018. In the same month, Stan Behal, a photographer for the Toronto Sun, was assaulted by a left-wing protestor at a Toronto demonstration. In November 2018, an antifa group descended on the Washington, DC home of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

American News
Crime
Antifa
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls