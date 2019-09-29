WATCH: Antifa harass senior woman in walker outside of Rubin & Bernier event

In a shocking display, Antifa protestors blocked and bullied a senior woman with a walker while outside of tonight’s Maxime Bernier and David Rubin People’s Party event in Hamilton, Ontario.

In the video, three masked Antifa members are seen screaming “Nazi scum off our streets!” at a senior woman trying to get by at a crosswalk in a walker.

Antifa protestors harass senior woman in walker outside of @RubinReport @MaximeBernier eventpic.twitter.com/dJfit291Sa — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2019

The three Antifa members then block the woman’s way as she tried to maneuver past them prompting a man to come and try to intervene.

In the end, the Antifa members persist screaming at the woman refusing to let her pass.

The violent far-left group alongside Anti-Hate Canada’s Evan Balgord attempted to get the Hamilton PPC rally cancelled by pressuring Mohawk College to withdraw their venue access. However, the Sunday event was eventually allowed to continue.