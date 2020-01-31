WATCH: Antifa protestor arrested in NYC and yells “My dad works for the court!”

Multiple arrests were made in New York City Friday night as far-left and antifa protestors clashed during the #FTP (F*ck the Police) protests that started at Grand Central Station.

One protestor had a curious message for his arresting officers as he was cuffed and dragged off. “My dad works for the courts,” he repeated as he was escorted out of the subway station.

Listen to this arrested Antifa whine to the police that his dad works for the court. Absolutely perfect pic.twitter.com/PcwS5SfJhr — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2020

The protests were organized online, with one far-left Twitter account tweeting: “The streets are ours. The trains our [sic] ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours. How will you and your crew build and fuck shit up for #FTP3 on #J31 (THIS FRIDAY)?”