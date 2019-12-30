WATCH: Dramatic footage of meteor over Saskatoon

According to Global News, a meteor entered the atmosphere above Saskatoon shortly after 11:30 pm on Saturday, December 28th. The cosmic event was captured by local doorbell cameras.

Watch the dramatic footage here:

The technical term for a fiery meteor that crashed through the atmosphere and burns up is a "fireball." "It's usually not something you'll be able to notice with so much with the naked eye but with cameras, you'll usually see it. And it depends on what's making up that rock," said Tim Yarworski, of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

If you want to glimpse of this phenomenon, the Quandrantid Meteor Shower will be visible late in the night of January 3rd and into the morning of January 4th. The Quandrantid shower typically produces 50-100 meteors, and is best viewed in northern regions. Unlike the Perseid or Geminid showers, the peak of the Quandrantid shower is relatively short.

Bruce McClure in Earth Sky notes that “In the case of the Quadrantid shower, the radiant point is seen highest in the sky in the dark hours before dawn. The radiant point of the Quadrantid shower makes an approximate right angle with the Big Dipper and the bright star Arcturus. If you trace the paths of the Quadrantid meteors backward, they appear to radiate from this point on the starry sky.”