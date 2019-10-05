WATCH: Eco-radicals and vegans get in way of hungry man and burger

What happens when a group of climate change protesters and vegans get in the way of a large famished man and his burger?

They get brushed aside like a flock of sheep being nipped by a meat-eating Border Collie, of course.

The best way to deal with climate change nuisances. pic.twitter.com/afpYLzjBVF — David Vance (@DVATW) October 5, 2019

A group of climate change protesters stood outside of a burger restaurant blocking the entrance to the establishment because they believe people shouldn’t be able to eat beef because of the methane gas cows produce.

A burly bloke looking to grab a bite to eat was having none of it. He started cursing the people when they wouldn’t let him pass and pushed his way passed several people in order to get to the front of the door, becoming irately hangry.

It sounds like at one point he says, “Smash on all of you fascists” and “F***ing hippie you are man!” although it’s hard to tell by his thick accent.

This is just the latest video to circulate on social media of leftists demanding other people change their diet in order to save the planet or other self-righteous pet issues. Last month vegans, eco-radicals and LGBT protesters crashed the opening Toronto’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant, blocking the entrance. Hungry customers were unfazed and walked around protesters lying on the ground in order to try the new grub in town.

Yesterday, left-wing activists staged a die-in outside Chick-fil-A to protest the chicken restaurant’s Toronto grand opening. pic.twitter.com/rPkAG8Win4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2019

Last year, vegan protesters were traumatized when the owner of Toronto restaurant Antler butchered the leg of a deer at the front window of his establishment. He was fed-up after protesters harassed customers coming in and out of Antler on repeated nights.

Left-wing activists would like to demand other people eat vegetable burgers, soy, crickets, beetles and worms, but for now they’re mostly being told to bugger off.

In other good news for those with carnivore diets, a new study found eating red and processed meat are perfectly healthy after all.