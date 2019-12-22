Canadian News

WATCH: Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure outside Doug Ford’s office

Graeme Gordon Montreal, QC
The Hamilton chapter of the growing climate activist movement Extinction Rebellion dumped cow manure outside Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office on Sunday.

“Extinction Rebellion (XR) has brought the climate emergency to the constituency office of Premier Doug Ford, in response to Ontario’s Auditor General effectively declaring that the Ford Conservatives’ climate action program is a load of crap,” read the start of a press release Extinction Rebellion released on social media along with a video showing two of their members shovelling manure out of a truck bed right outside the entrance of Ford’s Etobicoke North constituency office.

“Ford’s [climate] plan is absolutely full of sh*t,” says one of the Extinction Rebellion members as they used a shovel and pitch fork to toss the manure onto the parking lot.

Earlier in December, the Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk was highly critical of the government’s “Made in Ontario” climate action plan, which she said the Ford government is aware will not reach 2030 emission reduction targets.

“Our audit concluded that the emission-reduction estimates in the plan are not based on sound evidence or sufficient detail,” Lysyk’s report said. “In its current early state, the plan is not likely to achieve its proposed emission-reduction target.”

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek responded to the report by saying, “We have a plan, the auditor general didn’t say it was terrible. She said it needs to be tightened up. We totally agree with that. It was an ambitious plan we ran right out of the gates with.”

“We are here to deliver a message that the Ford Conservative government climate change plan is complete bullshit and total crap,” said Extinction Rebellion member Cameron Topp in the press release. “The Ford Conservatives base their climate change strategy  on lies  and crackpot theories rather than scientific fact.”

On top of grievances with the Ford government’s climate change plan, the press release also mentioned the Progressive Conservative’s cancellation of the Hamilton Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system, which would have alos reduced car emissions.

XR tweeted the publicity stunt at media to try and get their attention and some coverage of the event.

Extinction Rebellion across the western world has been ramping up protests, with eco-radicals in various countries trying to stop planes, trains and automobiles, as well as stop people from eating meat.

It’s unclear at this time if the Extinction Rebellion members involved in the dumping of cow manure will face any charges.

“Ontario should be boldly leading the world in necessary climate emergency  action. Extinction Rebellion is an international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience to achieve rapid change in order to minimize the  risk to all life on this planet,” said another part of XR’s press release.

