WATCH: Iranian police shoot at innocent protestors

Tear gas was deployed and bullets were fired as Iranian police attempted to break up mass protests on Monday. Demonstrators had taken to the streets to oppose the Iranian regime’s shootdown of Ukranian Flight 752, a tragedy that took the lives of 176 people, most of them were Iranians and Iranian Canadians.
One woman screamed, “Death to the dictator!” as another was carried away leaving a trail of blood. The Associated Press reports that “Tehran’s police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, later denied his officers opened fire.”
“Police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance. Police did not shoot in the gatherings since broad-mindedness and restraint has been the agenda of the police forces of the capital,” Rahimi is reported to have said.
The footage was sent to the Human Rights Watch and later verified by The Associated Press.
Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted an image of what appears to be a dead Iranian man with the hashtags #NancyPelosiFakeNews #IranProtests2020 #IranProtests.