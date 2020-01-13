WATCH: Iranian police shoot at innocent protestors

Tear gas was deployed and bullets were fired as Iranian police attempted to break up mass protests on Monday. Demonstrators had taken to the streets to oppose the Iranian regime’s shootdown of Ukranian Flight 752, a tragedy that took the lives of 176 people, most of them were Iranians and Iranian Canadians.

One woman screamed, “Death to the dictator!” as another was carried away leaving a trail of blood. The Associated Press reports that “Tehran’s police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, later denied his officers opened fire.”

“Police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance. Police did not shoot in the gatherings since broad-mindedness and restraint has been the agenda of the police forces of the capital,” Rahimi is reported to have said.

The footage was sent to the Human Rights Watch and later verified by The Associated Press.

I will be on @BBCWorld radio to discuss about anti regime protests in #Iran & how people of Iran are like hostage in the hands of Islamic Republic.

Today Security forces opened fire on protesters when they gathered to commemorate 176 victims of #PS572 airplane shot down by #IRGC pic.twitter.com/vAIQM0i1PH — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 13, 2020

Jan 12 Tehran

Video being circulated online shows security forces shooting at both protesters and civilians on a bridge, most likely with rubber bullets that can be deadly if shot in the head. At the end of the video, voice says someone was hit in the head. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/wKLGmdsgbU — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) January 13, 2020

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted an image of what appears to be a dead Iranian man with the hashtags #NancyPelosiFakeNews #IranProtests2020 #IranProtests.