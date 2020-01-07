WATCH: Meghan McCain confronts Elizabeth Warren for refusing to call Soleimani a terrorist

Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared on The View and was confronted by Meghan McCain about her view of Qasem Soleimani. Warren had declined to use the term “terrorist” to describe Soleimani, calling him a “bad guy,” a “murderer,” and saying that his death was an “assassination of a senior foreign military official.”

McCain noted that both the State Department and the Treasury Department have classified the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a “terrorist organization,” and insisted that Warren clarify her take.

McCain asked repeatedly asked Warren if she would use the term to describe Soleimeni, and Warren acquiesced. Her main interest was not in terminology, but in what the appropriate response is, and what furthers the interests of the U.S.

It was on CNN with Jake Tapper that Warren asked why now was the time for taking Soleimani out in this “highly inflammatory, highly dangerous action.” Warren notes that the U.S. has been at war for 20 years in the Middle East, and that this war needs to be stopped. She stated that “the job of the President is to keep us safe, and to move us back from the edge.”

Though Soleimeni has reportedly been party to killing many Americans, Warren does not believe that his departure from the international stage makes the nation safer.