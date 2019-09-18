WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh calls Trudeau’s brownface photo “insulting”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh reacted this evening to the revelation that Justin Trudeau wore brownface in a 2001 photo.

Singh said, “It’s troubling, insulting, and he [Trudeau] needs to answer for it.” CBC’s Power and Politics tweeted out footage of Singh’s reaction.

“It's troubling. It's really, it's insulting,” said @theJagmeetSingh about the Time Magazine report that Justin Trudeau appeared in brownface in 2001. "What does that say about what he thinks about people who…because of the colour of their skin face challenges…" #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/98aDXvjFo8 — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) September 18, 2019

“It’s making a mockery for someone’s lived experiences are,” he said. “Racism is real. People in this room have felt it.”

Singh added, “What does that say about what he thinks about people who…because of the colour of their skin face challenges?”

An official response from the NDP leader is yet to come.

UPDATE

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spoke out on Twitter.