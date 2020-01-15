WATCH: New clip reveals Elizabeth Warren accusing Bernie Sanders of calling her a ‘liar’

New audio released by much-maligned news network CNN tonight reveals a tense post-debate moment between Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren says in the clip.

Sanders replies, “What?” Warren then repeats the accusation, and Sanders says, “You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion.”

Warren then replies: “Anytime.”

“You called me a liar. You told me … all right, let’s not do it now,” Sanders says.

Warren then walked away without shaking Sanders’ hand. They are then interrupted by Tom Steyer, who says, “I don’t want to get in the middle. I just want to say hi, Bernie.”

Just want to say hi, America. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 16, 2020

One America News’ Jack Posobiec quipped, “How is Bernie going to stand up to China and Russia when he can’t even stand up to Lyin’ Liz?”

How is Bernie going to stand up to China and Russia when he can't even stand up to Lyin' Liz? — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2020

CNN claims that the audio emerged after staffers discovered backup audio files.

#CNNisTrash trended for most of the day today on social media as the public reacted to what many perceive to be an anti-Sanders bias from the network.

The heated exchange comes after CNN recently reported that sources said that Sanders expressed doubt to Elizabeth Warren on whether a woman can win the presidency.

Bernie Sanders called the allegations “ludicrous,” saying “it’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened.”