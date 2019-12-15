WATCH: Ontario man rescues three deer from thin ice

An Ontario man skating on his lunch break spotted three deer stuck on a frozen lake where the ice was still relatively pretty thin, so he decided to save them.

Instead of Donner, Comet and Blitzen pulling themselves out of trouble, Ryan Peterson tied rope around the three deer and managed to drag them safety at the shoreline. He also used a stick to prod them to safety.

“I went back to work and grabbed some rope. The ice was still too thin for any kind of vehicle, so skating was the only option,” Peterson said to Storyful.

The rescue took place on December 3, but video of the rescure was just released on Sunday.

The two younger ones took off running right away, but the doe stuck around with what seemed like an injured hip or leg,” Peterson also told Storyful.

The Ontario Natural Resource Minister told Peterson it wasn’t safe to rescue the animals because the lake was only partially frozen, so he took matters into his own hands.

Peterson said he went back to work content he had saved the three deer.