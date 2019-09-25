WATCH: Two hundred logging trucks invade downtown Vancouver to protest struggling industry

Approximately two hundred logging trucks pulled up in front of the Vancouver Convention Centre this afternoon to protest the lack of action on the struggling industry.

A convoy of about 200 logging trucks is rolling through downtown Vancouver. #yvr #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/eMgCep21V8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 25, 2019

While the trucks rolled through the streets, municipal and provincial leaders were attending Union of BC Municipalities Convention (UBCM) in the convention centre.

The convoy was organized by Frank Etchart who owns Nadina Logging Ltd. The trucks departed various communities all across the province and met in Merritt on Tuesday morning before making the three hour journey towards downtown Vancouver.

Q101 got up and personal with the logging truck convoy that was headed to Vancouver this morning. Such friendly guys. More info at https://t.co/YxtBw4wX5r pic.twitter.com/a1LDsVmfns — Q101 FM – Merritt (@Q101Merritt) September 25, 2019

Convention Centre employees told The Post Millennial that they were expecting the trucks around two in the afternoon. Police officers were stationed on the street directing traffic while they awaited the convoy.

According to provincial officials four logging mills have already closed and up to 700 workers have been left without a job. According to estimated up to 3,000 workers could be affected by the ailing industry, with most of the impacts being felt in small town British Columbia and outside of the mainland.

Trucks flowed into downtown Vancouver at around 4 p.m. in the afternoon as hundreds of observers watched from the front of the conference center. The trucks looped around Burrard St and continued on through the downtown.

Police officers sectored off the road and informed drivers to take an alternative route to let the trucks pass through.

B.C. Liberals leader Andrew Wilkinson stood by greeting the drivers as they passed.