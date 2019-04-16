Culture

We must defeat the plague of groupthink

If you haven’t heard, words are violence and should be met with actual acts of violence, like spraying a substance in someone’s face because their views don’t align with your dogmas.
If you haven’t heard, words are violence and should be met with actual acts of violence, like spraying a substance in someone’s face because their views don’t align with your dogmas.
Shane Miller Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Our democracies and their liberal relics continue to move expeditiously towards the abyss. Critical thinking is now a pesky nuisance that undermines the cause of the collective. Constructive discourse was once the perfect mechanism to solve problems. But to give a fair hearing to an opposing viewpoint is now considered blasphemous.

As people continue to only interact with those who share their prejudices, the Orwellian tendency to strive towards uniformity decimates free thought. What goes with it is our ability, or even desire, to sharpen our thinking. The art of disagreement is the greatest casualty in these culture wars, not least because one side wants to sever our attachment to reason so it can uproot the patriarchy and effectuate our compliance with its worldview.

If you haven’t heard, words are violence and should be met with actual acts of violence, like spraying asubstance in someone’s face because their views don’t align with your dogmas. In case you didn’t know, criticizing a Congresswoman for her anti-Semitism and leniency toward Islamism is inciting violence. If you weren’t aware, free speech is a device by which the racist West continues to marginalize people. To respect the value of free speech, white people have to enjoy less. Because, as professional logic-chopper Noah Berlatsky tells us, “Defending the speech of white kids doesn’t necessarily protect the speech of marginalized people.” There is a war being waged on the English language. Racism no longer means what it has meant from time immemorial; it means whatever the laws of victimhood say it means. The point is, of course, you can’t be racist against white people.

We’re all human, and groupthink can permeate all sides, but given its domination of the culture and institutions, confronting the radical left should take priority.

What should behoove us to be forthright is the radicals’ ability to infiltrate administrative bodies and corporations since it proves that their fallacies aren’t isolated to a few quirky academic conferences and classrooms.

Moreover, since they can do this unchallenged, leftists are free to impose their idiotic delusions on the rest of us.

To understand groupthink, we could consult George Orwell’s 1984 as it appears to be a manual for our friends on the radical left. But we should also acquaint ourselves with Irving Janis, a psychologist who researched the phenomenon in the 1970s. He defines it as obsessive “concurrence-seeking” (agreement) that “becomes so dominant in a cohesive ingroup that it tends to override realistic appraisal of alternative courses of action.” Consequently, “all the members are amiable and seek complete concurrence on every important issue, with no bickering or conflict to spoil the cozy, “we-feeling” atmosphere.” Simply put, facts that hurt the cause or conflict with the “higher morality” must be suppressed.

According to Janis, eight symptoms signal the onset of groupthink. They are invulnerability, rationale, morality, stereotypes, pressure, self-censorship, unanimity, and mindguards. A combination of these is always detectable in any manifestation of the outrage machine and leftist stupidity.

A few of my professors were afflicted with just about every symptom. One of them, for example, was convinced of her unmatched morality and wasn’t timid in expressing her contempt for conservatives or anyone with a heterodox view. It was also apparent that the expectation was unanimous agreement, as she seemed to assume we were all raging leftists before even knowing what we thought. It was then the job of classmates to “mindguard” ideas as any dissent invited some insufferable browbeating. Mindguarding has proved efficient in maintaining the orthodoxy; recently, the social justice mob impelled the Faculty of Divinity at Cambridge University to rescind its invitation to Jordan Peterson for a fellowship. As Peterson rightly lamented, this will deprive students of an opportunity to learn about the West’s Christian heritage. However, intellectual rewards don’t matter if they impede the advancement of the phantasmic utopia.

The Lindsay Shepherd debacle demonstrated that the illusion of invulnerability pervades the academy as university faculties feel safe to make a mockery of higher education with little consequence.

As those stricken with groupthink refuse to accept there are legitimate views aside from theirs, they have minimal knowledge of what their opposition actually believes and think anyone who disagrees with them has a moral deficiency. Thus, their opponents are beyond the pale and don’t deserve honest engagement. Since ignorance is blissful, they think by identifying as a conservative or classical liberal—or anything to the right of Stalin— you must be indistinguishable from the worst political forces. Limited understanding of terminology results in Ben Shapiro, an Orthodox Jew, being labelled the “Alt-Right Sage Without the Rage” by the Economist.

These methods are justifiable to a narcissistic moralist incapable of rational thought. And among the most notorious of these methods is lying about what someone has said. The latest victim of this treatment is Roger Scruton. In an interview with the New Statesman’s George Eaton, Scruton’s views on things like China and Islam were edited to make him look racist, resulting in him getting sacked from a government position. Eaton then celebrated the outcome, as if he had just done the world a great service.

This is the idiocy that the current culture has wrought. Great men like Scruton—who once braved Communist despots to educate dissidents in underground schools—are publicly destroyed by a dim-witted left-wing writer whose only accomplishment is receiving applause from his fellow hacks.

What’s also distressing is that for every sign that the tide of groupthink is receding, something happens to show us it’s not going anywhere. For every Grievance Studies hoax, there’s a Mark Duplass-Ben Shapiro situation; for every civil dialogue, there’s a Joe Biden-Mike Pence kerfuffle.

It won’t stop unless a vigorous opposition is mounted against the conformity being promulgated by the self-proclaimed moral arbiters. If not, the crime of “bothsidesism” (yes, that’s an actual term), which is weighing both sides of the argument, will be considered a permanent sin. And this will continue to arouse the worst totalitarian impulses.

Culture
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations