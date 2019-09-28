Why did the Toronto Star just remove a high-quality Trudeau blackface video?

Update: After seven hours, the Star has finally made the video available to the public.

Earlier today, the Toronto Star published an article “explaining” the backstory behind Justin Trudeau’s blackface situation.

The video is of him in blackface head to toe, with a wig on.

While the piece debunks one claim that Trudeau had a shirt with bananas on (he did not, it was toucans), it raised another serious question.

Why did the Toronto Star put up just the high-quality photo of the toucans, but then remove the high-quality video showing the entire event?

The Star did not immediately respond to request for comment. The video is currently blocked from public viewing, but the clearer version has already been spread on social media from someone who downloaded it before it was taken down.

Wow he really committed to the getup. He even wore a wig.



Also, I kind of expected more people to be dressed up for the minstrel show. But nope, just him. pic.twitter.com/JBPivnELol — Sean Murphy (@seanmurphy_ott) September 28, 2019

Should the Toronto Star respond, the article will be updated.

