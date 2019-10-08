Culture

Why is the progressive world so hostile to detransitioners?

Now that we are at least a decade into the trans trend, those first individuals who were subjected to these medical procedures are speaking out.
Now that we are at least a decade into the trans trend, those first individuals who were subjected to these medical procedures are speaking out.
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
4 mins read

If there’s anyone trans advocates don’t want to hear from, it’s detransitioned people. Detransitioners are those who believed themselves to be of the opposite sex, embarked upon the process of socially or medically transitioning, and at a certain point, realized this was not the right path for them. They turned back.

This is not an easy course of action. To believe you are something, so fully and completely, that you undertake drastic changes to physical self in order to become that thing, is hard enough. But changing your mind once surgeries and drugs have been introduced, and once you’ve gone through the difficult task of coming out as trans, must be exceedingly daunting.

Yet, a new detransitioners group has arisen in Manchester, UK. Joining the Pique Resilience Project, a group of young women who have reversed course on transitioning, the Detransition Advocacy Project is determined to make people aware of the reality that not everyone who sets out upon the trans journey is happy with where they end up.

Charlie Evans, a 28-year-old woman who has detransitioned, is the founder of the Detransition Advocacy Project, which launches officially in Manchester on November 30th.

Evans identified as male for nearly a decade, but then changed her mind. And Evans is not alone. She says she has been in touch with hundreds of other young people who have detransitioned, mostly people in their early 20’s. Some of these individuals have had full gender reassignment surgery, and regret it. All are trying to figure out how to move forward and live happy, healthy lives.

The mission of the Detransition Advocacy Project is to help those “who have either decided not to transition or have stopped transitioning.” There is insufficient data on how many people desist or detransition, and if trans advocates had their way, these people would be silenced.

The need to prop up the ideology that gender transition creates happy rainbow people who sail to the end of their transition on a sea of lollipops and pigtails is so strong that desisters and detransitioners are shamed and defamed. Trans advocates worry that the vocal presence of these groups in the movement will set back social acceptance gains made by the trans community.

Though these groups have connected people who have shared their real experiences of dysphoria not abating once transition has been completed, or feelings of depression and anxiety getting worse once transition has begun, this view is too threatening to trans advocates. They prefer to discredit rather than engage or address real concerns.

Those who have undergone medical transition have been something like guinea pigs in an experiment with no control group. Drugs like puberty blockers were untested, there were no clinical trials to gauge the effect of estrogen on boys, or testosterone on girls. Surgeries like double mastectomies have been performed because the patient wanted them. For reasons having to do with a fear of suicide, these operations have been deemed medically necessary. Note that no young woman who threatens to kill herself if she can’t have a breast enlargement is given one on that basis alone.

Now that we are at least a decade into the trans trend, those individuals who were subjected to these medical procedures, without enough information about long term effects to make an education decision, are speaking out. And the trans community doesn’t want them heard because they disrupt the just-fix-your-body-and-everything-will-be-bunnies-singing-love-songs narrative.

Speaking on the podcast Love & Radio in 2017, comedian Carey Callahan spoke about her transition to live as male. She wanted to live and look male, but found that nothing could actually transform her womanly body. As time wore on, she came to the realization that she might want to detransition. One of the hardest parts was reversing her position among her friends and family.

Callahan went to the Michigan Women’s Festival because they were having a detransition workshop. She speaks of the showers as a turning point for her.

“I remember the first shower that I took … it was open air showers and you waited in a line with a bunch of naked women … and it’s women of all ages. I realized that I had never been around that many naked women and especially that many naked women of all different kinds of ages… you’re with women in their 40s and 50s and 60s and 70s. And it tripped me out in this huge way. Oh my gosh, I’ve been looking at pictures from magazines of what women’s bodies look like, and those pictures are not in any way what women’s bodies look like. I swear like it really blew my mind, I was like, whoa, all these things that I feel about my body are wrong and freakish, cellulite all over my thighs, and saggy boobs… they’re so normal, they’re the norm.”

The Michigan Women’s Festival came under attack for not being inclusive enough to transwomen, and shut down. Places where women gather to experience womanhood are a threat to an ideology that says woman is a feeling because bodies are not great liars.

That there should be any individuals who end up on this path and then find that the irreversible damage done to their bodies is not what they wanted is devastating. But the push in both the medical and the trans advocacy community is that those who seek gender transition should be fully affirmed, not questioned. The practice of “watchful waiting” is not considered viable. Instead, this idea that those who are not given the drugs and surgeries they want right when they ask for them will kill themselves is preached like gospel.

Those who desist or detransition need to be heard in this movement, because if there are desisters, the movement is failing to ensure that those who set out on this path really should be there. Surgeries like mastectomies, vaginoplasties and phalloplasties are irreversible, as are hysterectomies. Puberty blockers are untested, and the long term effects of cross sex hormone use is unknown. Detransitioners show us the danger of social and medical experimentation on living subjects, and the error of treating a mental condition with physical solutions.

Culture
Opinion
Culture Wars
Lgbtq
Political Correctness
Trans
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations