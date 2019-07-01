American News

Why the right appropriates leftist heroes

It is clear that globally, the Right hasn’t been a great champion for the cause of freedom they so claim. Their horrid attempt at trying to cover up their inadequacy comes in the form of using actual Socialists and trying to pose them as right-wingers.
It is clear that globally, the Right hasn’t been a great champion for the cause of freedom they so claim. Their horrid attempt at trying to cover up their inadequacy comes in the form of using actual Socialists and trying to pose them as right-wingers.
Siddak Ahuja Montreal, QC
3 mins read

During tumultuous times in history, left-wing icons have stood up against injustice globally. May it be Martin Luther King Jr. during the American Civil Rights movement, or may it be Bhagat Singh during the Indian independence struggle. Due to the right’s failure in either participating in, or suppressing these movements, they now label leftist heroes as rightist icons.

An article in the Washington Post labelled Martin Luther King Jr. as a Conservative. Except he wasn’t.

The Right argues that “Dr. King did a lot to preserve, protect and defend the best of our principles and values.”

That does not, in any way, constitute Conservatism.

The Right does not have the sole authority on freedom. Freedoms and rights are ends, and the Right and Left have different means of achieving those ends.

King was, in fact, a democratic socialist. In a letter he wrote to his wife Coretta Scott King in 1952, he said, “I am much more socialistic in my economic theory than capitalistic.”

He further added that capitalism had “outlived its usefulness” because it had “brought about a system that takes necessities from the masses to give luxuries to the classes.”

While King was a Christian in all rights and regards, his beliefs fell well within the Social Gospel tradition, which began as a critique of American capitalism and its industrial conditions of poor and working-class Americans.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a socialist and will remain one for eternity.

The right’s inability to be on “the right side of history” haunts its past, and may continue to hamper its future with their countless wars and other social malpractices.

The most blisteringly evident case of appropriation occurs in India, where far-right members of the RSS, BJP’s ideological paramilitary wing, try to idolize freedom-fighters Bhagat Singh and Subash Chandra Bose.

Singh was a communist; Bose was a socialist.

The far-right in India highlights the lack of support these historical figures received from the Congress party which was dominated by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Gandhi and Nehru are both opposed by the RSS for causing the partition and, in the case of Nehru, starting a political dynasty that controlled India for most of its independent history.

While some of their criticisms may be debatable, one thing certainly isn’t: Singh and Bose were NOT right-wing icons.

Bhagat Singh was part of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association and was involved in numerous protests. He and his comrades entered the British-Indian parliament and dropped propaganda leaflets with non-harming bombs, resulting in his subsequent arrest and hanging by the British colonialists at the meager age of 23.

Subash Chandra Bose was a Socialist who believed in a temporary authoritarian system somewhere between the Soviet Union and Turkey’s Atatürk on towards a path to democracy.

He was part of the radical leftist segment of the Congress party, and became its president, but resigned due to differences with Gandhi. His attempt to create the Indian National Army to fight the British in the second World War left an inspiring yet troubling legacy, and it is believed he died in a plane crash in 1945.

The Right, meanwhile, was headed by V.D. Savarkar who, while he initially attempted agitation against the British, became a stooge that begged his way out of prison in exchange for non-participation in the freedom struggle.

Savarkar founded the far-right RSS, the group from which Gandhi’s assassin and India’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi stem. He even regarded Adolf Hitler has an inspiration.

It is clear that globally, the right hasn’t been a great champion for the cause of freedom they so claim. Their horrid attempt at trying to cover up their inadequacy comes in the form of using actual Socialists and trying to pose them as right-wingers.

Right-wingers didn’t work against the system historically; their attempt to edit this comes at a cost to their own ideological beliefs. The left must increase their educational visibility to tackle this erasure of progressive narrative that helps their cause.

Leftist heroes will never be rightist icons, no matter how much the right will try to appropriate our successes to fit their own definition.

American News
Culture
Opinion
American
Culture Wars
United States
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls