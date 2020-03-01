Opinion

Why the sudden push to regulate ‘trusted sources’ of news in Canada?

The Trudeau government is trying to regulate the internet yet again, and every Canadian that stand for free speech should be outraged.
The Trudeau government is trying to regulate the internet yet again, and every Canadian that stand for free speech should be outraged.
Mark Jeftovic Montreal, QC
4 mins read

In June 2018 the Canadian federal government initiated a review of the Telecommunications and Broadcasting Acts with the intent of getting guidance on how best to integrate the realities of the internet and global communications into the existing legislation.

The project overview page with associated timeline is here.

The panel released its report on January 29, 2020, entitled Canada’s Communications Future: Time to Act.

Weighing in at 235 pages, the report contains 97 recommendations for an overhaul of Canada’s internet, telecom and communications laws.

It can sometimes be difficult to distill the salient points out of the hundreds of pages by a government panel of experts. What may be helpful, is to first look at who is in favour of the recommendations in the BTLR.

Foremost, the incumbent, and flailing mainstream media outlets like these proposals because the BTLR provides a framework for regulating internet content and forcing social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to promote content produced by them:

“Recommendation 73: We recommend that to promote the discoverability of Canadian news content, the CRTC impose the following requirements, as appropriate, on media aggregation and media sharing undertakings:

  • links to the websites of Canadian sources of accurate, trusted, and reliable sources of news with a view to ensuring a diversity of voices; and
  • prominence rules to ensure visibility and access to such sources of news.”

It also requires all Canadian internet content creators to obtain licenses from the government, something Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault deemed “no big deal” (he later tried walking back those comments after a furor erupted). But just this week, he’s back at it again, calling for internet news sites to be regulated.

The CBC, along with numerous other Canadian media incumbents are also in harmony with the idea of regulating content. The CBC, with their contemporaries in tow, recently chimed in with their own call for government regulation to mandate “trusted news sites”. It would be surprising if they didn’t offer themselves forward as being at the top of that list.

For the rest of us, anybody who creates content via a blog, independent journalists, alternative news outlets, and challenger tech platforms, websites, we would have to learn to exist in the margins of a top-down, centrally planned internet content licensing and moderation engine. Whatever content that is permitted to be published, will by definition be pushed down in visibility to rank below “trusted sources” as anointed by the government.

Indie media and alternative news playing a crucial role in coronavirus outbreak

Since the BTLR came out and the CBC joined on with their complimentary calls for regulating “trusted news” sources, a real-world scenario exploded globally that illustrates the dynamics of quality vs conformity in news reporting.

Governments worldwide have made some serious missteps in handling coronavirus. In the US the CDC has only conducted approximately 500 COVID-19 tests nationally. This is a travesty, and it will impact Canada if and when the outbreak tips over into pandemic level south of the border.

Yet, none of this is on the mainstream media’s radar. The highest quality coverage, of the non-tin-foil hat variety, is coming out of Chris Martenson. Mr. Martenson has his PhD in pathology and epidemiology from Duke University, and he has been putting out daily updates of the status of of coronavirus globally.

These are the highest quality reports and analysis of anything I’ve seen anywhere. What does it have to do with the BTLR and the CBC wanting legislation to control “trusted sources” of news?

Well, were that to be the law of the land, Martenson would almost certainly not be designated one. Not in the US, and not here. In fact in his Feb 27th report, Martenson cautioned:

You may not be getting useful high-quality information from the US task force [read: “trusted news sources” –markjr] who is now going to be scrubbing health officials and scientists warnings. So it’s very important that I continue to do what I do but you have to be ready for this as well these channels and stations may well be taken off and we have to be ready for that as …I’m going to do this as long as I am allowed to … but I may not be allowed to do that for long”

Martenson’s Wikipedia page, which had been live for over 10 years was deleted by editors around the same time as coverage of the Coronavirus started gaining traction, ostensibly for failing to meet “notability requirements”.

The US response so far to coronavirus has been to appoint the Vice President to head the government response, who’s first action was to make it a requirement that all state, health and scientific messaging around it be cleared by his office.

That’s what “regulating trusted sources of news” is starting to look like, and with the advent of COVID-19 the initiative may move from theoretical pondering about it, a la BTLR framework and CBC’s open letter, to hastily convene government impositions around narrative control.

The goal of such controls is not to protect the public from fake news as much as it is to insulate our various governments from scrutiny around their own incompetence in their policy responses to what is now a global epidemic.

What to do about it

We have to let the Trudeau government know that we will not abrogate our rights to free speech as enshrined in both the Canadian Charter of Rights and the UN Declaration of Universal Human Rights.

If the quality information around important matters will not be forthcoming from the mainstream media sources or the government itself then it is not only our right, but our responsibility to seek quality and timely information and analysis from independent journalists, alternative media and non-governmental experts in the relevant fields.

Sign the House of Commons petition today to reject the BTLR in it’s entirety.

Get as many of your friends and colleagues to do the same.

Mark E. Jeftovic is an internet expert who specializes in naming and infrastructure. He is the co-founder of easyDNS Technologies Inc., a Toronto-based domain registrar and web host, and the author of Unassailable: Protect Yourself from Deplatform Attacks, Cancel-Culture and other Online Disasters he can be reached via markjr@easydns.com

Opinion
Canadian Heritage
Trudeau Government
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature