Opinion

Will the NDP be able to capitalize on #LavScam?

Trudeau could become the next Ignatieff in October and, with that, the Left must look to the NDP as the Conservatives attempt to re-establish a lead in the polls.
Trudeau could become the next Ignatieff in October and, with that, the Left must look to the NDP as the Conservatives attempt to re-establish a lead in the polls.
Siddak Ahuja Montreal, QC
3 mins read

In an absolute shock to nobody, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was found guilty of violating Section 9 of the Conflict of Interest Act with his shoddy SNC-Lavalin affair.

This is a vindication for ex-attorney general Jody Wilson Raybould, but a potential nightmare for the Liberal party.

For any party to govern Canada, truth must form the cornerstone its beliefs. The Prime Minister lied and betrayed the entire nation.

This is not the first time for Trudeau, and based on his behaviour perhaps not his last, that he chose to sideline the interests of Canadians over his own.

The NDP led solid attacks against the Prime Minister, often in unison with Conservatives

But as the NDP has already cornered the far-left voter market, with the Liberals’ brand tarnished New Democrats should be looking to court those centre-left voters who supported Trudeau in 2015.

SNC-Lavalin affair’s polling fallout

Before the affair became public on February 7th, the Liberals were comfortably hovering around a popular vote range of 36% to 38%. This could translate to anywhere between 160 to 200 seats; enough to help secure another majority come October.

However, the SNC-Lavalin affair and its soap opera fallout saw support for the Liberals lose some steam.

Their worst polling performance came on May 5th, as they tumbled to just 29.9% support from decided voters, translating to just 110 seats in parliament.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion’s report, released Wednesday, suggests that Trudeau doesn’t value Canadian democracy and its institutions while his corporate welfare policies, in particular to Bombardier, have translated to job losses rather than gains or retention.

Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin malpractice only further tarnishes the Liberal brand and all the ground they recovered since May could evaporate.

The NDP has already released a progressive manifesto

The NDP surprised many political pundits by releasing a comprehensive manifesto earlier than any other federal political party.

Their set of commitments currently tower at 109 pages, addressing climate change, economic growth, health care, affordable cell-phone plans, labour rights, agricultural policies, veterans, and indigenous reconciliation.

For Liberal supporters who veer towards the left, the NDP offers them the last chance to avoid a Conservative government while backing policies they deem progressive.

The NDP has strong record supporting human rights

In 2015, the NDP was the first party to openly criticize the Saudi Arabia arms deal signed under the Harper government and honoured by Trudeau. And New Democrats did this with the help of the Bloc Quebecois.

It even prompted Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to suggest slapping sanctions on the hardline Islamist kingdom following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi — a former Muslim Brotherhood traveller-cum-Washington Post columnist — at Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Turkey.

The NDP also pointed out the Trudeau government’s cognitive dissonance women’s and LGBTQ+ rights at home, while simultaneously cozying up with a dictatorship that oppresses and criminalizes the same people.

Concerns with the NDP

The NDP is in deep support deficit and has yet to fill a majority of their federal candidate-slots for the election, so their next moves could define the party’s success as it’s currently polling between 13-16%.

As Trudeau scrambles to recover from the SNC debacle, the NDP and Conservatives will accelerate their attacks on him. Going into the debates, it Trudeau will have a tough time defending himself from two ideological fronts hammering him on the same issue.

Adding to the politics on the SNC-Lavalin front are the Greens, currently under fire by environmentalists. The reason: for suggesting that an appropriate sentence for the Québec construction firm, if convicted of bribery charges, would be to rectify unsafe drinking water problems plaguing dozens of First Nation communities.

Opinion
Politics And Policy
Jagmeet Singh
Justin Trudeau
Ndp
Snc-lavalin
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature