William Shatner takes down “Ok Boomer”

William Shatner, the 88-year old Canadian actor famous for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk, has attacked millennials for calling him a “boomer.”

Shatner was not born in the baby-boomer generation; he was born in 1931. However, he was disgruntled with a woman using it as an insult and called her a “diva.”

She responded: “Not really into pejoratives, but what’s the term for people when they can’t interpret a joke?”

Shatner asked her if she meant Millennials, as he said that he was “already sick of this OK Boomer nonsense.”

I feel it’s like one of those childish insults in fandom that seem to affect the delicate types to the point they meltdown & go over the rest of our heads as something ridiculous. 🤷🏼‍♂️ If the person posting it thinks they are making a dig; they are the fools. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/M9Okvu4lNo — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 6, 2019

In one instance, he said calling him a “boomer” would be a compliment, assumingly because it would make him appear to be younger.

Sweetheart, that’s a compliment for me. 😘 https://t.co/djCtjiGBwr — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 6, 2019

“We don’t understand struggles? War? Depressions (economic, not personal)? Inflation? Double-digit Prime Interest rates?” He added, according to the Mirror.