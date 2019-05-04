Winnipeg police save 21 missing teens from child prostitution ring

Officers have located and rescued 21 missing teens involved in a massive child sex ring operating in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The two-day operation searched 17 different locations and was labelled Project Return. Members of the community and social service workers joined in on the city-wide search.

Interested in learning more about #ProjectReturn and the community's efforts to protect youth within our city who are at a high risk of being sexually exploited? Sgt. McDougall offers insight into this collaborative effort. https://t.co/7aEcXsewab — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 1, 2019

According to the police news release the following community groups aided in the search:

StreetReach

Winnipeg Outreach Network (WON)

Resources Assistance for Youth (RAY)

Ma Ma Wi Chi Itata

Bear Clan Patrol Inc.

Eight males between the age of 18-55 were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration, two were arrested on outstanding warrants and a total of seven vehicles were seized.

“We can’t do this on our own and it’s the partnerships we have that are part of the whole police service business plan and the strategic goal is to leverage those partnerships to protect our vulnerable people,” said Sgr. Rick McDougall