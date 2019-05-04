Winnipeg police save 21 missing teens from child prostitution ring

Officers have located and rescued 21 missing teens involved in a massive child sex ring operating in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The two-day operation searched 17 different locations and was labelled Project Return. Members of the community and social service workers joined in on the city-wide search.
According to the police news release the following community groups aided in the search:
- StreetReach
- Winnipeg Outreach Network (WON)
- Resources Assistance for Youth (RAY)
- Ma Ma Wi Chi Itata
- Bear Clan Patrol Inc.
Eight males between the age of 18-55 were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration, two were arrested on outstanding warrants and a total of seven vehicles were seized.
“We can’t do this on our own and it’s the partnerships we have that are part of the whole police service business plan and the strategic goal is to leverage those partnerships to protect our vulnerable people,” said Sgr. Rick McDougall