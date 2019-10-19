Woman converts Tesla into pickup truck

Have you ever wanted to see what a Tesla pickup truck would look like? You now can.

A team of engineers have managed to convert a Tesla into a fully operating pickup truck.

You can view the car in all its glory in the following fake Tesla commercial put together by Simone Giertz, the lead on the project.

Perhaps even cooler, you can view the behind the scenes creation of the vehicle as well through a vlog produced by the same team.

According to the verge, Giertz spent more than a full year in order to plan and prepare for the intense car modification and had help from two other engineers.