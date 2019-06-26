Whitby woman running home daycare charged in connection to sexual assault investigation

36-year-old Crystal Benson, who runs a daycare at a home in Whitby, has been charged in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

The alleged victim, four years old at that time, attended Benson’s “Little Tadpoles” daycare.

Last week, police arrested a 39-year-old man, Christopher Benson, and alleged he sexually assaulted the child between February 2018 and June 2018 at the daycare.

According to CityNews Toronto, Benson was charged with “not providing the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.” She was released on the condition that she appear in court.

The police confirm that both Bensons are related, but won’t confirm the exact nature of their relationship.

Const. George Tudos from Durham Regional Police said that the woman ran the daycare and the man was living at the residence when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

“I don’t believe this daycare has been running since the allegations were brought forward,” he said.