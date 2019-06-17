Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after second Toronto acid attack this month

Two individuals were the victims of an acid attack in Toronto’s west end on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a residential building at around 3:30 p.m.

According to Toronto paramedics, one woman has been rushed to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after the attack, while the other sustained minor injuries.

Local police are currently investigating the crime.

The attack was the second of its kind this week. Earlier this month, a man was arrested for throwing a “corrosive substance” at a man and woman and their baby on June 7th.

The incident occurred at Bloor St. W. and Clinton St and both victims were treated for minor injuries.