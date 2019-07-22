“You’re lying”: Eight-year-old girl to Liberal Minister over indigenous water crisis

Reports of water being infiltrated by “chemicals” surfaced in Attawapiskat, Ontario about two weeks ago. There has been a massive outcry for the government to solve this crisis. However, Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O’Regan hasn’t given this the attention it needs.

Two weeks ago, residents of the Attawapiskat community complained about chemicals being present in their water supply. They had an “emergency meeting” where they were told to limit their water usage.

There was an emergency meeting yesterday to talk about our water. We were told to 1: Limit showers 2: Crack open a window so we don’t inhale the chemicals from the steam 3: Don’t bathe in hot water as it opens our pores which can expose us to more chemicals 4: Don’t wash our food — Chelsea Jane Edwards ᒉᐪᓯ ᒉᐣ ᐁᑐᐤᐊᐟ (@chelseajaneed) July 6, 2019

Furthermore, it was also revealed that 53% of on-reserve children are living in poverty, thus highlighting the horrid treatment of indigenous communities in Canada.

After NDP MPs Charlie Angus and Tracey Ramsay visited the reserve, the called on the O’Regan to do the same. After numerous requests, O’Regan finally announced he would visit the reserve. The reserve is currently under a state of emergency.

When he did visit the reserve, however, he was schooled by an eight-year-old girl who criticized the Liberal government’s lack of response to the emergency.

According to one observer, the eight-year-old girl told O’Reagan that he was lying.

.@SeamusORegan: "So I listened…" 8yo girl "yeah right"

SO'Regan: "and Ive heard you. And darling, nobody wants you to suffer one more day"

8yo girl "you're lying"

SO'Regan "I am not. I am not. No one wants you to suffer one more day" #Attawapiskat #WaterCrisis — JpNakogee (@JPNakogee) July 21, 2019

This isn’t the first time he has disappointed on the topic of indigenous affairs. One month ago, NDP MP Niki Ashton slammed him and the Liberal government for not providing the people of Grassy Narrows with a water facility as was promised.

It'd be pretty ironic that our trust fund PM finally found the one trust fund he refuses to support if it wasn't so tragic.



The people of Grassy Narrows asked the government to put the funding for a mercury treatment centre in a trust but the government thinks it knows better. pic.twitter.com/MrqLoDVB3U — Niki Ashton (@nikiashton) June 6, 2019

In fact, Seamus O’Regan has participated in other various blunders committed by the Trudeau government too.

He accompanied PM Trudeau on his trip to Aga Khan’s island, which led to a massive public outcry.

A veterans’ activist was also allowed to proceed with a defamation case against O’Regan. This came after O’Regan, the then-veterans affairs minister, lashed out at the activist for criticizing a Liberal government proposal to give veterans with service-related injuries the choice of a lump-sum payment or life-time pension.

The saga of misfortunes continues for O’Regan and local indigenous communities are paying for it.