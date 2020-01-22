$100 million lawsuit: Tulsi Gabbard sues Clinton over defamation

Tulsi Gabbard has file a lawsuit for defamation against Hilary Clinton of $100 million in damages after Clinton stated she thinks that Gabbard is a Russian plant in the 2020 U.S. election. These accusations were made by Clinton in an October interview with David Plouffe.

The Hawaiian congresswoman said she’s proven her loyalty to America via her service in the military in the Army National Guard. The charge claims that Clinton’s comments tarnish Gabbard’s presidential bid and that she must now focus energy on clearing her name. Gabbard believes the accusation comes as a retaliation for her previous endorsement of Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary.

“Rep. Gabbard must defend her good name,” Gabbard’s lawyer said in a statement on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

“In February 2016, Tulsi believed the best Democratic presidential candidate for our country was Senator Bernie Sanders. She also knew that Clinton had a stranglehold over the Democratic party and that crossing Clinton, who considered herself the ‘inevitable nominee’, could mean the end of her own political career. Yet Tulsi put the country before herself, and she publicly endorsed Senator Sanders, becoming the most prominent politician to do so at the time,” the complaint states.

“Clinton–a cutthroat politician by any account–has never forgotten this perceived slight. And in October 2019, she sought retribution by lying, publicly and loudly, about Tulsi Gabbard,” it adds.

Gabbard has reacted to the alleged defamation with a $100 million dollar lawsuit for monetary damages and legal fees. Gabbard claims to have already lost $50 million in damages due to the comments from the former secretary of state.

‘The Defamatory Statements have caused Tulsi to lose potential donors and potential voters who heard the Defamatory Statements. Tulsi has suffered significant actual damages, personally and professionally, that are estimated to exceed $50 million,’ the complaint reads.

An additional $50 million in special damages is to be awarded as well, argues the complaint, bringing the total to at least $100 million.

‘Tulsi is entitled to appropriate special and punitive damages of in view of Clinton’s malicious and unrepentant conduct. The amount of these damages will be proven at trial, but in no event should they be less than the amount of Tulsi’s actual damages,’ it reads.

Forbes magazine estimated that the combined net worth of Hillary and Bill Clinton was $240 million during the 2016 campaign and it is suffice to say it has risen since.

Nick Merill, Clinton’s spokesman called the lawsuit “ridiculous” according to CNN.

Gabbard stated in the lawsuit that Clinton is unable to get over the 2016 election and thus has a particularly “special hatred and animosity” for her.

“Clinton has not gotten over her loss in that election and still dwells on what happened. Clinton blames many persons for her loss,’ reads the complaint, adding: ‘Clinton reserves a special hatred and animosity for Tulsi – who never endorsed Clinton, did not campaign for her, and to top it off, gave the nomination speech for Senator Sanders at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.”

Gabbard also states in the complaint that there is no basis for the accusations Clinton has levelled against her.

“Clinton had no basis for making her false assertions about Tulsi – and indeed, there is no factual basis for Clinton’s conspiracy theory. Clinton’s peddling of this theory has harmed Tulsi, has harmed American voters, and has harmed American democracy. Tulsi brings this lawsuit to ensure that the truth prevails and to ensure this country’s political elites are held accountable for intentionally trying to distort the truth in the midst of a critical Presidential election,” the complaint states.

‘Tulsi has suffered anguish and damage to her reputation, with direct and substantial injury to her positions as United States Congresswoman; Presidential candidate; and officer in the Army National Guard,’ it adds.

Gabbard’s presidential campaign has failed to meet the qualifications for the last two primary debates and has been unable to gain momentum thus far. She is currently ranked second last for the Democratic nomination and according to RealClearPolitics holds a 1.3 percent approval rating.

Gabbard is choosing to focus on her presidential bid and therefore won’t see re-election to her congressional district in Hawaii.

