Quinn Patrick

Articles/Stories written by Quinn Patrick: 217
House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

WATCH: Italians under coronavirus lockdown sing to each other from their windows

A viral video shows Italians singing from their windows to each other as coronavirus puts the entire country on lockdown.

Jewish General Hospital preparing for COVID-19 outbreak

The Jewish General hospital is preparing for a 'wave' of COVID-19 patients said their medical staff, as they expect the outbreak to hit Montreal.

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Survey: Americans spend $44.9 BILLION shopping while drunk

A recent survey conducted by personal finance website Finder revealed that Americans spent $44.9 billion on drunk purchases over the last 12 months.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

Doug Ford in 'good health' after potential exposure to coronavirus with Trudeau

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is healthy and has no sign of coronavirus after attending a conference this weekend, along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS: Video of woman coughing at man on train goes VIRAL

A woman coughing on a train in Sydney, Australia, led to an altercation with another passenger who felt more etiquette could've been displayed on her part.

Jeopardy! to go crowdless to protect ailing Alex Trebek from coronavirus

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will be filmed without a live audience to prevent any possible further spreading of COVID-19.

StatsCan: Despite 30,000 new jobs, unemployment increases by a smidge in February

Employment didn't change much for the month of February according to a new survey from Stats Can released Tuesday.

