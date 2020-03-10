Quinn Patrick

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak
The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.
The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.
A viral video shows Italians singing from their windows to each other as coronavirus puts the entire country on lockdown.
A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.
Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.
A woman coughing on a train in Sydney, Australia, led to an altercation with another passenger who felt more etiquette could've been displayed on her part.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!By signing up you agree to our Term of Use and Privacy Policy