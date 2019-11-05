11,000 scientists declare ‘global climate emergency’

11,0000 scientists from around the world have co-signed a letter declaring a “global climate emergency.”

They have warned of “untold human suffering” if we don’t make huge shifts in the way we live.

“Despite 40 years of major global negotiations, we have continued to conduct business as usual and have failed to address this crisis,” said William Ripple, professor of ecology at Oregon State University, who lead the letter signing.

“Climate change has arrived and is accelerating faster than many scientists expected,” according to the letter published in BioScience.

The scientists claim they have a moral obligation to “clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat” and “tell it like it is.”

According to the Independent, rising meat consumption, more air travel, excessive deforestation and an increase in global carbon dioxide emissions are making the situation worse.

Scientists say a huge systemic change is needed, which they outline with six points in their letter: replacing fossil fuels; cutting pollutants like methane and soot; restoring and protecting ecosystems; eating less meat; converting the economy to one that is carbon-free and stabilizing population growth.

The scientists say that despite the dark outlook there is room for hope.

“We are encouraged by a recent surge of concern. Governmental bodies are making climate emergency declarations,” they write.