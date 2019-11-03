160,000 still without power in Quebec

Significant parts of Quebec still do not have electricity after an autumn storm brought intense rain and 100 kilometres an hour winds on Friday.

High winds wreaking havoc across Quebec tore down this gas station canopy in St-Hyacinthe.

Get the latest on the storm and the clean up: https://t.co/MafVRpIAxr

Video credit: Nancy Turner/Facebook pic.twitter.com/CYwCaDpWck — CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) November 1, 2019

According to Hydro Quebec’s updated tracker, roughly 168,000 customers still do not have power. This is a significant drop to roughly 450,000 who were without power on November 1st.

One person, a 63-year old man from Bromont, has been reported dead after a tree fell on him during the storm.

Gosh, it's the Quebec storm and Califf wildfires on national tv news. While we have continuous raining and strong winds today here… Really unusual weather on Earth 😑 pic.twitter.com/8fAk8K5UcD — Blaise K. (@TREFAYNE) November 3, 2019

Eric Martel, president of Hydro-Quebec, has roughly 1200 employees were working to repair the damage as soon as possible.