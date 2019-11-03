160,000 still without power in Quebec

Significant parts of Quebec still do not have electricity after an autumn storm brought intense rain and 100 kilometres an hour winds on Friday.
According to Hydro Quebec’s updated tracker, roughly 168,000 customers still do not have power. This is a significant drop to roughly 450,000 who were without power on November 1st.
One person, a 63-year old man from Bromont, has been reported dead after a tree fell on him during the storm.
Eric Martel, president of Hydro-Quebec, has roughly 1200 employees were working to repair the damage as soon as possible.