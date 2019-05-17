18-year-old involved in Ontario explosives bust was “on the cusp of radicalization”

Shortly after the father and son from Richmond arrested for possessing explosive materials were granted bail by an Ontario judge, investigators revealed that the younger suspect was “on the cusp of radicalization”.

Despite these findings, Minister of Public Affairs Ralph Goodale announced shortly after the arrest that he believed the event posed no threat to national security.

On May 13th, York Regional Police arrested and charged Mahyar Mohammadiasl (18) and Reza Mohammadiasl (47) for possessing “hazardous, explosive materials”. After conducting a search warrant of their home, police were able to locate several chemicals used in the production of explosives including:

Red phosphorous

Mercury

Ammonium-nitrate

The items were discovered alongside a copy of “The Anarchist Cookbook”, a how-to guide on various terrorism-related activities. Officers evacuated surrounding homes in the neighbourhood as a safety precaution while conducting their search.

The father and son were arrested after authorities received a tip from Canadian and US border officials.

Earlier today, an Ontaio judge ruled that the pair could post a $25,000 bail until they awaited their trial.

The 18-year old suspect’s cellphone has been seized by the FBI, while investigators examine his other electronics.