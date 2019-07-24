Opinion

2019 could be Elizabeth May’s defining election

After nearly four years of poor Liberal mismanagement alongside an even worse performance from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, the Greens stand as the clear momentum gaining organization on the left.
After nearly four years of poor Liberal mismanagement alongside an even worse performance from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, the Greens stand as the clear momentum gaining organization on the left.
Ali Taghva Montreal, QC
2 mins read

With only a few months left until the next Canadian federal election, the leader of the Green party should be in a rather celebratory mood.

After nearly four years of poor Liberal mismanagement alongside an even worse performance from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, the Greens stand as the clear momentum gaining organization on the left.

While May celebrates wins from her base, her potential opposition sits in a precarious situation.

According to recent polls, Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Party appears to be losing some steam, as many voters appear to be either moving past or forgetting about the disastrous Liberal SNC-Scandal.

This at the same time that PPC leader Maxime Bernier announces an almost full slate of candidates, and a substantial fundraising haul quite similar to Elizabeth May.

The Greens and PPC have both also raised more than a $1 million this year, the Greens beating their previous fundraising record, and the PPC crashing through all previous records for new parties.

Now by no means are these two parties equal, heading in the same direction, or even bound to form government this time.

While Elizabeth May is virtually certain to get into the national debates, Bernier will not unless the Debates Commissioner makes a special consideration.

Outside of the debate problem for the PPC, both the Green party and the PPC are financially outgunned. The Conservatives and Liberals both appear to have raised more than twenty times than their competitors.

While the Greens are in a better position when it comes to election day due to their clear capacity to make it into the debate and in turn contrast themselves against their opposition, realistically neither party will take more than a handful of seats.

Canada’s election system is immensely regional, making a real run in every riding nearly impossible for virtually anyone but the Liberals or the Conservatives.

That overarching limitation won’t mean the newer parties won’t have a potentially game-changing impact on this election or those after it.

Bernier could organize just enough to pull away some votes from Scheer, while Elizabeth May continues to pull at Liberal and NDP voters setting the stage for the following election.

If a minority government is elected, Elizabeth May could win following a vote of no confidence, given her overall high levels of potential support with a large portion of the population supporting her party, as well as the want by many for an alternative voice in government.

Should there be no minority, increased division over issues such as climate change are almost sure to push voters to the Greens, given that the Liberals will be branded as builders of the pipeline by that time.

This path to victory, of course, can only occur if a large part of the more untested parts of her party or herself due not cause serious blunders, a common fatal mistake for start-up movements with a chance to bring change.

Looking at the news cycle, it seems May clearly understands the real chance to pull away tired Liberals and NDP members in preparation for a future election.

Why else would a party based largely on moral actions hire a former Liberal strategist who goes against much of the Green brand stands for?

Because Warren understands winning at a truly intuitive level, and after years at the helm building a green coalition, is tired of waiting and wants to win.

Could Elizabeth May really one day be our Prime Minister?

Looking at the global trend towards populism as well as her party’s trajectory the quick answer is quite possibly yes.

Just not in 2019.

This election is all down to Trudeau and Scheer.

What do you think? Join the conversation by commenting below!

Opinion
Politics And Policy
Elizabeth May
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature