2019 federal budget released

The Trudeau government released its 2019 budget today. Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivered a budget that caters to voters over businesses, and not everyone is happy with the announcements.



There was a high amount of focus on this years budget announcement, as this was supposed to be the year that the budget would be balanced by.

The new federal budget will offer first-time home buyers a break with $1.25 billion in mortgage relief.

There is no mention of pharmacare in this federal budget, but funding for a national drug agency will be included, though details are hazy, including $1 billion to help Canadians with rare diseases access the high-cost drugs they need, which will not kick in until 2022.

Also included will be $6B in funding for rural area internet access.

$2.2B in funding will also be given to municipalities for infrastructure needs.

$20M over 2 years investment into the Canada Music Fund.

The budget will also allocate funds for the opioid addiction, electric cars, forests, the borders and cybersecurity.

With a variety of expendatures being added to the governments tally, the new federal budget promises nearly $41 Billion in new spending.



With Budget 2019, Justin Trudeau is covering up his corruption with $41 billion of brand new spending. His plan is clear: Big deficits to cover up corruption before the election. Big tax hikes to pay for them after. #CoverUpBudget — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) March 19, 2019

As Finance Minister Bill Morneau took to presenting the budget in the House of Commons, he was met with uproar from the CPC.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

