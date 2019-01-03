27-year old doctor fired after anti-Semitic tweets come to light

Screenshots from a Cleveland doctor have emerged that apparently show hateful anti-Semitic messages.

Dr. Lara Kollab was a 27 year-old resident doctor of Palestinian background at The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. She was fired in September for her vitriolic posts on social media.

Among the messages are holocaust denial, comparing Jewish people to dogs and promising to “purposely give all the Jews the wrong meds.”

Kollab had also claimed that the death toll of the Holocaust has been “exaggerated.”



“I don’t mean to sound insensitive but I have a REALLY hard time feeling bad about [the] Holocaust seeing as the people who were in it now kill my people,” she said in another tweet.

According to sources, she was educated at a Jewish-affiliated university and the clinic she worked at was affiliated with a Jewish charity.

“This individual was employed as a supervised resident at our hospital from July to September 2018 … [and] in no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization,” said the clinic.

The tweets were discovered by Canary Mission, an anti-hate group that keeps an eye on anti-Semitic extremism. The group forwarded the information to her employer.

Touro College, where she was educated, also had something to say about Kollab’s online presence: “We are shocked that one of our graduates would voice statements that are antithetical to Touro and to the physicians’ Hippocratic Oath.”

Although Dr. Lara Kollab was fired from her position at The Cleveland Clinic, she still retains her medical license.