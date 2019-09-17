Thirty-five-year sentence for B.C. man who murdered his wife and daughters

On September 17, Jacob Forman pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his wife, Clara Forman, and the first-degree murder of his two young daughters, seven-year-old Yesenia and eight-year-old Karina.

The murders took place on December 17 following an argument between Forman and his wife regarding his drinking problem. In response to his wife’s allegations, Forman retrieved a sledgehammer and hit his wife in the head three times, killing her. Her last words were reportedly, “What are you doing?”

After killing his wife, Forman took his daughters to church, brought them back home, dressed them in pajamas, and let them watch Netflix. When they were asleep, he then strangled each, using the wood of a horse-on-a-stick toy to apply pressure.

“He said (during a confession to police), he thought it would be better for them to go home to heaven than to grow up in a world where daddy had killed mommy,” Crown prosecutor Murray Kaay told B.C. Supreme Court during Forman’s sentencing hearing.

Forman then retrieved his rifle and contemplated suicide, before deciding against it.

Following his guilty plea, Forman received “25 years without parole for the deaths of his daughters and 10 years without parole for the murder of his wife,” reports CTV News. It will be 2051 before Forman can ever be released, at which point, he will be 68 years old.

The prosecutor also noted the cowardly way Forman killed his daughter, in a place of safety, and the narcissistic reasoning he used to justify his killings. Both were factors in the final ruling.