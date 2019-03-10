39 per cent of Canadians would still prefer Trudeau as prime minister despite SNC-Lavalin

According to the latest report by Abacus Data which tracks the impact of the SNC-Lavalin controversy on public opinion, Justin Trudeau is the preferred candidate for prime minister in 2019.

Currently, Justin Trudeau is at an 8-point lead over Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. According to the poll, 39 per cent of Canadians picked the current PM as their preferred choice for the job, while only 31 per cent picked Scheer.

At the same time, 34 per cent of Canadians were inclined to say yes to the question, “Do you think Prime Minister Trudeau should resign as prime minister because of these events?”

However, the PM’s personal image has overall suffered since the scandal broke. On December 18th 44% of Canadians had a positive impression of the PM, while by March 9th, 47% of Canadians had a negative impression.

On the other hand, CPC leader Andrew Scheer’s public image has suffered, dropping 5 points since Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony. Currently more Canadians (28 per cent) have a negative impression of Scheer, than a positive one (27 per cent).



Overall, Justin Trudeau is scoring better than the Liberal party as a whole. 35 per cent of Canadians are currently more inclined to vote for the Conservative Party of Canada, while only 31 per cent would vote for the Liberal Party.