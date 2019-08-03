63-year-old stabbed to death trying to stop car theft

A father and son duo were viciously stabbed early Friday around 2:20 a.m. when they tried to prevent a group of young men from breaking into cars outside their house on Lanebrook Drive, Brampton.

Regrettably, 63-year-old Glensbert Oliver died from injuries received in the confrontation with the at least five young men trying to steal parked vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His son was also seriously injured in the confrontation. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later released in stable condition.

“This was a person trying to stop a minor property offence that escalated to the point of becoming a homicide,” Acting Supt. Martin Ottaway said Friday.

“I would not suggest that anyone confront anyone involved in any type of offence like what happened last night,” Ottaway told reporters. “Property can be replaced, lives obviously cannot.”

“There were more than one individual[s] involved in this altercation with the two victims; however, we have yet to identify and get descriptions on these individuals,” says Cst. Danny Marttini.

Ottaway described the suspects as “black males in their late teens to early 20s, [that] fled the scene in a dark coloured SUV,” reports CTV News.

He went on to confirm that another witness, besides the son, exists and that officers are investigating the area for fingerprints, likely left on the cars the suspects were trying to steal, and that investigators have even recovered “several key pieces of security footage.”

“It’s only a matter of time before arrests are made,” he said.

“I strongly encourage the people involved to contact legal counsel and turn themselves in,” Ottaway advised.