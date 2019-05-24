73-year-old Winnipeg woman robbed, assaulted in home

Winnipeg Police are seeking an armed robbery suspect who committed an armed robbery at a St. Boniface home.

According to Global News, “Police said the incident took place on the afternoon of May 20, when the female suspect convinced a 73-year-old woman to let her into her house.

The suspect then attacked the senior with a weapon, stole her purse, and drove away in her vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for upper-body injuries.”

The suspect is a 30-40 years old woman between and 5’2″, 100 lbs with a slim build. She has blonde hair and was dressed in a grey tank top and jeans with rips in the knees.

She drove a 2005 Dodge Caravan, licence plate AVU 951. The van potentially has rust on the bottom and a dent on the driver’s side door.

Please help us identify this suspect and locate a stolen beige 2005 Dodge Caravan (MB plate AVU951) after a robbery where a 73-year-old woman was assaulted in her house. Call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 with any info. More: https://t.co/taG8r4iHoj pic.twitter.com/wYvmUpKSO1 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 23, 2019

If you have any information about this incident, pleace contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or 204-786-TIPS.