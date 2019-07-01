80 per cent of Canadians think Canada is split between elites and ordinary people

According to a poll commissioned by the CBC News, Canadians believe the country is divided between two opposing groups: ordinary people and “elites”.

The poll found that 31 per cent of Canadians “strongly agree” that Canada is split this way, while another 47 per cent “somewhat agree”.

Among the other questions asked by the poll included asking participants to rate their agreement with statements like:

Politicians care more about staying in power than doing what’s right.

There is no political party that represents the things I care about.

I am proud of how tolerant Canada is as a country.

We have gone too far in accommodating every group in society.

I’m worried that accepting too many immigrants will change Canada.

According to CBC, the poll interviewed 4,500 eligible voters and was conducted between May 31 and June 10th of this year.