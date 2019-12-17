87% of Canadians believe food prices are rising faster than their income

Eighty-Seven percent of the country is worried about rising food prices, believing that they are rising faster than income, according to a survey by Dalhousie University conducted by Angus Reid.

While almost the entire country is worried about rising food prices, 53 percent plan on changing their buying habits in order to adapt.

Director Sylvain Charlebois told NEWS 95.7 they were expecting about 65 percent to hold that opinion and were shocked at the actual number.

“So food affordability is becoming a real issue for a variety of reasons,” explains Charlebois. “Lodging costs are going up, everything is actually going up, but food prices are actually moving much faster than the actual general inflation rate, and people are starting to feel it.”

Dalhousie and Guelph University previously forecasted food prices would increase an average of 4 percent next year, double the rate of inflation.

The report by Dalhousie follows worrying data released by Feed Ontario two weeks ago which highlighted a drastic rise in the use of food banks by employed residents who still could not earn enough to cover the rapidly rising cost of food.