Activists to troll Trudeau with jumbotron truck

An activist group called “Protect the Inlet” has announced that they will be driving a truck with a billboard that says “NO PIPELINES IN A CLIMATE EMERGENCY” in order to troll Justin Trudeau over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

They plan on parking the truck front and centre during Justin Trudeau’s appearance at a fundraiser Opus Hotel in Vancouver.

According to Burnaby Now, the activists said “British Columbians demanding real climate action are gathering outside the Opus Hotel in Downtown Vancouver where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a fundraiser. They will be accompanied by a Jumbotron that will follow Trudeau to his evening media event.”