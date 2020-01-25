Adorable puppy gets stuck in used tire, firefighters come to the rescue

A three-month-old puppy in California got stuck in a used tire. The poor little girl needed help from animal services in Riverside, California, but the animal service officers needed reinforcements from the nearby fire station.

The puppy’s neck had swelling, making the rescue attempt more difficult.

WCVB reports that “members of Riverside County Fire. Firefighters from Riverside County Fire Station No. 69 in Rancho Mirage took turns using a Sawzall to safely cut a piece in the wheel to provide enough space for an easier rescue. After a few moments, out came the Australian cattle dog.”