Ads offer birth tourism packages for Chinese women hoping to secure Canadian citizenship

Brokers have been advertising “vacation” packages to would-be mothers from mainland China hoping to give birth to children in Canada who would then gain citizenship.

The Vancouver Sun claims that “birth tourism is expected to become a federal election issue this fall.”

The ads are offering what they call “one-stop shopping” for foreign women who want their children to have citizenship and who may wish to gain a back door path to citzenship by bearing children

Many Conservatives are advocating for the law to be changed so that landed citizen or landed immigrant status must be achieved in order for a newborn to be granted citizenship.

According to the Sun, “The 2019 federal budget has allocated $51.9 million over five years to improve oversight of immigration advisers, including those who deal with birth tourists. Some of the funds will be used to ensure that they aren’t telling women to misrepresent the purpose of their visitor visas.”