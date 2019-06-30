American News

After Portland, the left must disavow Antifa terrorists

This time they didn’t just punch the person or steal their camera, they teamed up against a lone journalist and threw liquid cement—which can cause serious burns—on him, and beat him until he had a brain hemorrhage. He remains in the hospital.
This time they didn’t just punch the person or steal their camera, they teamed up against a lone journalist and threw liquid cement—which can cause serious burns—on him, and beat him until he had a brain hemorrhage. He remains in the hospital.
Ali Taghva Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Yesterday, Antifa terrorists, clad in black, attacked a peaceful person for the crime of having a different opinion than them … again. This time, their victim was Wall Street Journal and National Review contributor Andy Ngo.

With Ngo they didn’t just punch a person or steal their camera, they teamed up against a lone journalist and threw liquid cement—which can cause serious burns—on him, and beat him until he had a brain bleed. He remains in the hospital.

Despite the fact that the police knew that Ngo had already been twice assaulted earlier in the day, they stood by and did nothing. They only arrested individuals who attacked officers.

Sadly, this is by no means new, or even unexpected.

According to Politico, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have been warning officials since early 2016 “that leftist extremists known as ‘Antifa’ had become increasingly confrontational and dangerous.”

Those leaks went as far as to note that the Department of Homeland Security had formally classified their activities as “domestic terrorist violence.”

Since 2016, Antifa have violently attacked individuals at multiple protests with nearly no ideological consistency other than a want for violence.

For example, Antifa attacked individuals at a protest organized by Amber Cummings, a transsexual female who embraces diversity and stated no hate groups were welcome. Un-involved civilians have also been targeted, according to the Times of Israel, who reported an instance of Antifa attacking a a Jewish bystander for the crime of walking across a street. Journalists aren’t safe either— as many have been threatened and have had their equipment smashed, according to the Washington Post.

Antifa violence is not limited to the US, Canadian members of the political group have attacked a Toronto Sun photographer and two Global News journalists for doing their jobs. One of the Global News journalists was thrown down a flight of stairs.

While these threats and assaults occurred, mainstream politicians and journalists continued to support Antifa by placing them on a pedestal.

In 2017, Joe Biden described Antifa as a courageous group of Americans. Last month, a Vox journalist—like many other journalists in the mainstream—actively pushed his online base to humiliate others by milkshaking them publicly. As if protest gives you the right to throw things at people and assault.

While the words of Joe Biden and Carlos Maza are worrying here, it is the statements put forward by Antifa members and mainstream Antifa supporters after the severe beating and chemical attack on Andy Ngo that truly shocks. It also puts the problem we currently have in our discourse into perspective.

Journalists such as CJ Werleman continuously made the argument that it was Andy’s fault for being there, mimicking some of the worst lines that stem from the illogic of victim blamers.

Many others proceeded to make tasteless and crass jokes about the attack. Some photoshopped Andy into Pornhub memes of him being ejaculated on by the violent Antifa members who had beaten him to a pulp.

If you’d like to see more instances of mainstream individuals attempting to explain or support the actions of domestic terrorists click here.

I write all of this with a simple point in mind.

When terrible events of Charlottesville happened, virtually every single right-wing public figure understood there could be no support for violent extremists hell-bent on nothing but destruction and violence.

The establishment-left at this moment seems to largely support individuals who dress head-to-toe in black and beat people they oppose to a pulp. That is literally a move out of the fascist playbook. As our colleague, Toby Young of the Spectator points out, Antifa are the real fascists. So what does that make the journalists and politicians who support them?

Filmmaker Mike Nanya pointed out on Twitter that this isn’t the first time in recent history that a group purporting to be “anti-fascist” has become the evil thing they intended to fight.

Following this violent attack, will the left-wing establishment do what the right has consistently done and finally disavow domestic terrorists?

For the sake of their movement, I truly hope so.

American News
Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls