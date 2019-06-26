Liberal immigration minister keeps ignoring what the vast majority of Canadians want

In a democratic country, the government is supposed to listen to what the people want.

After all, the government exists to serve the people, not the other way around.

Unfortunately, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and the Liberal government continue to ignore Canadians on the very important issue of Canada’s immigration levels.

Recently, Ahmed Hussen announced that he wants to see more refugees enter Canada through the economic immigration stream, and says that he’ll push for “higher refugee numbers every single year.”

“My wish is that we continue to increase levels in our immigration system for refugees. I’m very open to saying that, and I will do whatever I can, in whatever position I am in, to continue to push for higher refugee numbers every single year. One way to dramatically increase those levels would be to open up economic immigration streams to refugees in addition to humanitarian programs, Hussen said.”

Note the word usage here.

Hussen is calling for “dramatically” increasing refugee numbers every year. He and the Liberals have also pushed for record high immigration levels, increasing immigration by almost 33 percent over the Harper government levels – which were already quite high.

Considering that the Liberals continue moving in one direction – higher and higher immigration—you would think that Canadians are asking for that policy.

But it’s just the opposite.

In survey after survey, Canadians have made clear that they want lower immigration levels, and oppose the increases being imposed by Hussen and the Liberals.

Even CBC had to report on a Leger poll showing a clear majority of Canadians—63 percent—want the government to limit immigration levels, compared to 37 percent who want immigration levels to grow.

Other polls have shown almost no support for the immigration policies of the Trudeau Liberals. An August, 2018 Angus Reid poll showed just 6% of Canadians want “more immigration.”

While different polls show different numbers, the trend is consistent. A majority of Canadians reject the idea of increasing immigration levels, let alone massive increases.

Yet massive increases are exactly what the Liberals are imposing.

And when confronted with polls showing opposition to their immigration policies, Hussen and the Liberals repeatedly double down and criticize Canadians, instead of listening.

Reports indicate Hussen referring to the trend of opposition to higher immigration as ‘concerning,’ and pinned it on the Conservatives, as reported by Global News:

“We used to have a political consensus on immigration, but what worries me is looking at the other side and seeing the leader of the official Opposition taking a stance that is rooted in misinformation and conspiracy theories… basically spreading myths about immigration. It’s unbecoming of a leader to do that and has a corrosive effect on our social fabric.”

Notice how Hussen denies any agency to the majority of Canadians who disagree with him. He assumes that anyone who views things differently must have been fooled by a ‘myth,’ and ignores the fact that the ‘political consensus’ on immigration has collapsed under the reign of the Liberals.

Support for immigration can be maintained when people feel immigration levels are reasonable and manageable. But when people feel the government is going against their wishes and massively increasing immigration levels, support for immigration is bound to decline. Additionally, the refusal to take action on the issue of illegal border crossers has reduced confidence in the entire immigration system.

So, Ahmed Hussen and the Liberals have created the very situation they claim to be afraid of. Their arrogance, ignorance, and mismanagement has hurt support for legal immigration, and is increasingly dividing our nation.

It’s about time that Ahmed Hussen stop dictating policy to Canadians, and start listening to what the people of this country actually want.