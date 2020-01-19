Spencer Fernando

Spencer Fernando

Canada must stop depending on China, our enemy

We cannot continue to be dependent on China, a nation led by a government that is clearly our enemy.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

The Trudeau government just legitimized men silencing Indigenous women

The Trudeau government is negotiating with male chiefs who stripped the leadership titles of women who supported the Coastal GasLink project.

By elevating extremists, Trudeau betrays Indigenous Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rewarded lawless behaviour, so Canadians should expect a lot more headaches courtesy of #ShutDownCanada.

Why the hell are we paying taxes?

Why should Canadians pay taxes when the services and the authorities their money is going to aren’t working?

Why Justin Trudeau is already a failed PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a failed PM because he is behind the growing disunity boiling in Canada.

The Liberals’ dangerous attack on the free press must be challenged

The Trudeau government is attempting to curtail the freedom of the press by making all news outlets get government licences. This MUST be stopped.

Beware of a demoralized Conservative base in Canada

The base of the Conservative Party of Canada needs to have a leader that will represents them, otherwise the party could fracture.

Why hasn’t Canada restricted incoming flights from China?

China’s so scared they’ve quarantined over 25 million people. So why is Canada still allowing flights from China to come here?

Poilievre’s departure from CPC race a big loss for the Conservative Party

Pierre Poilievre’s effectiveness in attacking PM Justin Trudeau and the Liberals would’ve been a great asset to have in the next Conservative leader.

CNN’s anti-Bernie bias shows establishment elites will stop at nothing to destroy outsiders

CNN’s anti-Bernie Sanders bias reveals that the networks are all about protecting the established order and taking out outsiders.

Conservative leaders should offer Canadians an abundance mentality

The new Conservative leader will have to overturn the tired narrative that the Conservative Party of Canada is the party that callously cuts funding.

While Iran shoots grieving protesters, Michael McCain pushes regime propaganda

Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain’s Twitter diatribe on Trump wasn’t brave as some journalists portrayed it, but an opportunistic misplacing of blame.

BLAME AMERICA: Canadian media suggests U.S. to blame for 63 Canadians being killed

Canadian journalists disgracefully pushed the narrative that Trump and the U.S. were to blame for Iran shooting down the plane that killed 63 Canadians.

We must once again confront the spectre of rising anti-Semitism in 2020

Honourable, good people with bravery and reason must push back against a rising surge of Anti-Semitism.

