Spencer Fernando

Canada must stop depending on China, our enemy
We cannot continue to be dependent on China, a nation led by a government that is clearly our enemy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rewarded lawless behaviour, so Canadians should expect a lot more headaches courtesy of #ShutDownCanada.
The Trudeau government is attempting to curtail the freedom of the press by making all news outlets get government licences. This MUST be stopped.
Pierre Poilievre’s effectiveness in attacking PM Justin Trudeau and the Liberals would’ve been a great asset to have in the next Conservative leader.
Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain’s Twitter diatribe on Trump wasn’t brave as some journalists portrayed it, but an opportunistic misplacing of blame.
