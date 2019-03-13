Air-force veteran forced to take down Canadian flag from condo unit

A 27-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force was told by AXIA Property Management to take down a mounted Canadian flag from the front of his condo unit, according to an interview done by Evan Solomon for CFRA, available on their site by clicking here.

According to Major Mike Mitchell, the management company likely sent out the notice to him once someone else filed a complaint, as he had kept the flag in its position “since Canada Day of last year,” and only received a notice on Tuesday.

Now, we don’t have to spend long discussing how utterly morally disgusting it is to stop a Canadian veteran from proudly displaying the Canadian flag.

Heck, it is in my view the opposite patriotic to limit Canadians from displaying Canadian flags proudly from their homes. But I won’t spend much time there, instead I’d like to focus on how this condo unit could actually be in the wrong.

According to lawyer Jocelyn Duquette, the National Flag of Canada Act provides that:

Every person who is in control of an apartment building, a condominium building or building in divided co-ownership or another multiple-residence building or a gated community is encouraged to allow the National Flag of Canada to be displayed in accordance with flag protocol.

“Interestingly, the Act does not prohibit condominium corporations from preventing the display of the Canadian flag, but instead encourage condominium corporations to allow it,” Duquette said.

Mr. Duquette goes onto explain that “the best way for condominium corporations to deal with this question is to adopt a rule governing the display of our national flag. A rule completely prohibiting the display of the flag could not only be found to be unreasonable under section 58 of the Condominium Act, but could also be contrary to the intent of the federal legislation.”

What do you think about this management unit’s decision to prohibit the Canadian flag from being displayed in front of a condo unit?

