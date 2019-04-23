Airborne debauchery: Trudeau spends nearly $400K on inflight meals and alcohol

According to a report by Sheila Gunn Reid, Justin Trudeau spent upwards to $348,000 on food and alcohol in a period encompassing five flights.

The total cost was discovered through an order paper filed by Conservative MP Bev Shipley. In the order, the MP asks for the federal government to provide information on the cost of alcohol and food purchased on government owned Airbus and Challenger aircraft.

According to one “ten day world tour” flight on November 9-19, Trudeau’s flight spent $142,786 on food and $961.30 on alcohol. The drink tab included 53 bottles of wine and 53 cans of beer.

In another instance, during Trudeau’s controversial G20 trip to Argentina, the flight rang up $103,393.57 on a food bill and $923.00 for 57 bottles of wine and 38 cans of beer.

While the report counted for costs and destinations, it did not include the number of passengers serviced on the aircraft.