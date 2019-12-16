Rejoice, travellers, as airlines nationwide will no longer be able to just screw you when flights are delayed and it is in their control.

According to recent changes to the Canada Transportation Act which came into effect on Sunday December 15th, travellers will be entitled to compensation of up to $1,000 for late or cancelled flights, so long as it does not relate to safety. For example, if a snowstorm shuts down the airport this Christmas, you will still be out of luck.

Passengers on larger airlines will be entitled to $400 for three- to six-hour delays, $700 for six- to nine-hour delays and $1,000 for delays of more than nine hours.

Smaller airlines must compensate passengers $125, $250 and $500 for the same time periods.

Outside of cash, passengers must also receive free food, drink, and access to wifi if the delay is longer than two hours. If the delay forces rebooking, larger airlines must book the passenger on a competing airline if a place cant be found within nice hours or the rebooking airlines own fleet.

The new rules will also stop airlines from charging parents extra to have children under 14 sit beside their parents.